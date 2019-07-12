Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Famous Dave’s location at Calhoun Square in Minneapolis has reportedly closed.
Famous Dave’s was founded in Hayward, Wisconsin, in 1994. The Calhoun Square location opened in 1996.
City Pages reported Friday that the BBQ restaurant at the heart of the busy Uptown neighborhood closed permanently Monday.
Management told City Pages that they plan to relocate the restaurant and its employees.
The last few years have been tough for the Minnetonka-based chain. It shuttered a number of money-losing stores across the country, seen several CEOs come and go, and experimented with a drastic revamp in some stores.
