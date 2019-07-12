  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed forward/center Jordan Bell, who left Golden State during the Warriors’ offseason transformation.

Bell spent two seasons with the Warriors and was their starter at center in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. But he was one of a number of Warriors who won’t be returning after Golden State’s loss to Toronto.

The 6-foot-9 Bell averaged 3.9 points and 3.1 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game over 125 games.

Terms of the deal were not announced Friday.

