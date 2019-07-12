MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Hundreds of miles away, Tropical Storm Barry is moving closer to the Louisiana coastline with 10 million people in its path.

Minnesotans are already stepping up to lend a helping hand.

“They pack ready to go, knowing that they are going to be in a similar situation as the clients they are helping,” said Carrie Carlson-Guest, with the American Red Cross.

The American Red Cross Minnesota Chapter says eight people have already deployed to the region and they expect to send more.

The National Hurricane Center predicts there could be a chance Barry strengthens as it comes ashore Saturday. As they wait for landfall, volunteers are preparing to deal with the aftermath.

“Things like setting up shelters, making sure all of our supplies are in place, helping mobilize other volunteers and get everyone ready,” Carlson-Guest said.

Right now, the key is making sure everyone has a safe place to stay to ride out the rain.

“If Minnesotans have loved ones that are in the area, connect with them now, make sure that they have a plan,” Carlson-Guest said.

After the storm, volunteers will provide every level of support.

“This is an incredibly traumatic event, and we want to make sure that not only do we have those hugs available, we also have professionals there that are trained, that can help people through things like this,” Carlson-Guest said.

The Mississippi River is expected to crest at 19 feet, just a foot below the levees. Officials say some areas could see as much as 25 inches of rain.

During natural disasters, blood drives are often canceled. The Red Cross is urging people to give blood now, if they are able, to help replenish supplies.