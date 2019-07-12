  • WCCO 4On Air

Allianz Field, Minnesota United, September, U.S. Women's Soccer Team


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Now that they’ve won a World Cup, the U.S. Women’s Soccer team is on a barnstorming tour – and they might be making a stop in Minnesota.

WCCO’s Mike Max says talks are heating up and he wouldn’t be surprised if the team lands a date at Allianz Field in St. Paul.

“The governing body of soccer liked the way (Allianz Field) played for the men’s U.S. games here in the summer, and believes fans would show up,” Max said.

According to the Pioneer Press, the Minnesota United placed a bid for the September 3 game and is now negotiating with the U.S. Soccer Federation.

An announcement could reportedly come next week.

