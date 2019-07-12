MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 73-year-old Vadnais Heights woman faces charges after a child suffered a serious burn under her care, according to charges filed in Ramsey County.

Mary Mork faces one felony count of neglect of child and one gross misdemeanor count of neglect of child in connection to the July 18, 2018 incident.

According to the criminal complaint, on the day of the incident, Mork, a daycare provider at the time, was providing care for a 2-year-old girl. At around 4 p.m., Mork called the girl’s mother and told her that the girl burned her hand around lunchtime, but that the girl was doing well so she didn’t need to be picked up early.

When the mother came to pick up the girl, she was shocked to see how badly her daughter’s hand was burned, the complaint said. A physician who later treated the girl said the injury qualified as “substantial bodily harm.”

Mork told authorities she did not see what happened to the girl to cause the injury and said maybe the girl touched a bowl full of green beans Mork carried downstairs. Mork said she has seen a lot of scrapes over the years and didn’t think the girl’s injury was as serious as it was, the complaint said.

Medical professionals said a burn of that nature was not caused by bumping a hot bowl, and suspect the injury pattern reflects a flow burn associated with liquid.

Mork’s daycare license was suspended on July 25, 2018.

If convicted, Mork could face up to 5 years in prison on the felony charge and up to a $10,000 fine.