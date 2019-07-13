  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO — Two people are recovering after being shot on the rooftop of CRAVE restaurant earlier Saturday morning in downtown Minneapolis.

Police says it happened just after 2 a.m. on the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue. Officers arrived at what they described as a chaotic scene, with patrons fleeing the restaurant in panic.

“Everybody else started running … I just kind of stood still and say, ‘Hey, it’s not me they’re shooting at, they’re shooting at someone else,’” said a witness who spoke to WCCO-TV.

Officers found a woman and a man who had suffered gunshot wounds, both of whom were taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

Police say they are still looking for the shooter.