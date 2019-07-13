Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension have identified the five police officers who fired their weapons following a standoff that left a 23-year-old man dead in Eagan.
Isak Aden of Columbia Heights died July 2 of “multiple gunshot wounds.” Police say a handgun and a cartridge casing were found next to Aden after he was shot. No one else was injured.
Authorities say Aden fled on foot after assaulting a woman in a car in Eagan. Officers tracked the man down to a commercial area and tried to negotiate with him for hours. Police say officers ordered Aden to drop his weapon but eventually shots were fired and he was hit.
Authorities say an investigation is ongoing. Here are the five officers involved:
- Officer Anthony Kiehl, Bloomington Police, six years in law enforcement
- Officer Daniel Nelson, Bloomington Police, 10 years in law enforcement
- Officer Jacob Peterson, Eagan Police, 10 years in law enforcement
- Officer Matt Ryan, Bloomington Police, 11 years in law enforcement
- Officer Adam Stier, Bloomington Police, 12 years in law enforcement
