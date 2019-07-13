MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A piece of century-old marine history has been unearthed from deep beneath a famous North Shore mansion.
Violent storms and flooding from the last two years have filled the Glensheen Mansion’s boathouse with rocks. While cleaning the space, curators had new access to a diving bell. Part of it had been visible before, but they didn’t know what it was.
The metal capsule was used in the 1800s to help people go deep underwater. Now that curators know what it is, they have more questions.
“Why would a private family honestly own a diving bell, which is primarily used for research or industrial reasons like checking out bridges,” a curator said.
They also need to figure out where it will go. The Glensheen Mansion is calling other area museums to see if they want to take it or if it’s best to keep it on site.