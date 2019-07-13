  • WCCO 4On Air

(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Hundreds of people spent Saturday morning in Eden Prairie, bringing awareness to a rare disease.

Dressed in blue shirts, advocates and volunteers took part in a 5K fun run and walk at Purgatory Park in support of Huntington’s disease research. Doctors describe the degenerative disease as having ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s all at once.

The good news is researchers are making great strides toward a cure.

“There’s a trial going on that skipped phase two and went right to phase three and went right to the U.S., which is remarkable, so there is a chance for a cure,” said Tarole Rettke, an organizer.

Saturday’s team of participants raised more than $40,000 for the Huntington’s Disease Society of America.

