  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Interstate 494, Interstate 694, Local TV, Maple Grove, Minnesota Department Of Transportation, Road Closures, Rockford Road


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Getting to events this weekend could be tricky if you rely on a specific major Twin Cities freeway.

Interstate 494 — between I-394 and the I-694 split — is closed in both directions from Maple Grove, through Plymouth, to Minnetonka. The closure began Saturday at midnight.

The highway is closing so crews can demolish the Rockford Road bridge over the interstate.

It’s part of a project to ease traffic jams by improving the existing interchange.

All the roadwork won’t be done until fall.

The highway should reopen by Monday morning.

Click here for all the Minnesota Department of Transportation construction headlines.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.