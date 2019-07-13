MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Music fans risked the heat to enjoy the final night of Basilica Block Party in downtown Minneapolis. Crowds were not going to miss the chance to see headliners Jason Mraz and CHVRCHES perform.
However, the first-aid staff stayed busy tending to people with heat-related issues.
“Dehydration is always an issue,” said Dr. Jason Strandberg, with the first-aid medical team.
He said they treated “a handful” a people for heat exhaustion and dehydration.
“It’s probably about 5-10 degrees hotter today than it was yesterday,” Strandberg said.
Minneapolis City Water provided free water stations for concert goers to fill up their empty bottles.
The block party, which is in its 25th year, allows the Basilica of St. Mary to pay for maintenance and ongoing restoration – filling narrow grooves on the dome, replacing the roof, restoring stained-glass windows and making the building more accessible.
In addition to the Basilica’s restoration, 10% of the proceeds go to outreach.