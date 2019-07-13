  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota officials say someone was robbed and assaulted in Dinkytown early Saturday morning.

It happened at about 4 a.m. at University Avenue Southeast and 15th Avenue. Investigators say the victim, who was not connected to the school, was walking down the street when a women and a man approached them, took their backpack and punched them in the face.

The attackers are described as a white woman who is about 30 years old. She has long, black hair and was wearing a long-sleeved white T-shirt and a red purse. The other suspect is a man who was wearing a black tank top and jean shorts.

Minneapolis police are leading the investigation, and urge anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.