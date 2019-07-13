  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews have resumed their search Saturday for a 63-year-old Winona man who went missing after falling out of a boat near the Prairie Island spillway.

The Winona County Sheriff’s office says several agencies reported to a distress call Friday just before 7:30 p.m. Two people on a boat had fallen into the Mississippi River. A passing boat rescued one of them, but crews searched for the second passenger until 10:30 p.m.

The search continued Saturday at 6 a.m., with multiple agencies combing the area.

Law enforcement are urging people to stay away from the Prairie Island boat landing while the search is in progress.

