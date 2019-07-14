MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Severe weather is cropping up around Minnesota. Here is the latest:
4:58 p.m.
Otter Tail’s severe thunderstorm warning has been extended until 6:00 p.m. Sunday.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Cass County until 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
4:40 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Otter Tail and Wilkin counties until 5:15 p.m. Sunday.
4:19 p.m.
A tornado warning has been issued for Becker and Hubbard counties until 5:00 p.m. Sunday.
4:11 p.m.
Severe thunderstorm warnings have been extended for Hubbard County until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, and for Becker County until 5:15 p.m. Sunday.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Otter Tail County until 5:00 p.m. Sunday.
3:51 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Wadena, Washington, Wilkin, Wright, and Yellow Medicine counties until 12:00 a.m. Monday.
3:35 p.m.
Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for the following counties until 12:00 a.m. Monday:
1:37 p.m.
Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for the following counties until 12:00 a.m. Monday:
1:34 p.m.
A tornado warning has been issued for Hubbard, Becker, and Clearwater counties until 4:15 p.m. Sunday.
1:14 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Hubbard County until 3:45 p.m. Sunday.
1:11 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Becker County until 4:15 p.m. Sunday.