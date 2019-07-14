MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Severe weather is cropping up around Minnesota. Here is the latest:

4:58 p.m.

Otter Tail’s severe thunderstorm warning has been extended until 6:00 p.m. Sunday.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Cass County until 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

4:40 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Otter Tail and Wilkin counties until 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

4:19 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for Becker and Hubbard counties until 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

4:11 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been extended for Hubbard County until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, and for Becker County until 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

Half dollar size hail and 60 mph winds are main threats. @wcco pic.twitter.com/s0dNAI2qWe — Lisa Meadows (@LisaMeadowsCBS) July 14, 2019

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Otter Tail County until 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

3:51 p.m.

Current timing of tornado warned storm. @wcco Please take shelter in these locations. pic.twitter.com/OFCKMjlZEg — Lisa Meadows (@LisaMeadowsCBS) July 14, 2019

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Wadena, Washington, Wilkin, Wright, and Yellow Medicine counties until 12:00 a.m. Monday.

3:35 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for the following counties until 12:00 a.m. Monday:

⚠️ From @WCCO: Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Otter Tail, Pine, Pope, Ramsey, Renville, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd and Traverse County in MN until 12:00am. https://t.co/s2Oa0qXjCb #mnwx — WCCOWeather (@wccoweather) July 14, 2019

1:37 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for the following counties until 12:00 a.m. Monday:

⚠️ From @WCCO: Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Aitkin, Anoka, Becker, Benton, Big Stone, Carlton, Carver, Cass, Chippewa, Chisago, Clay, Crow Wing, Dakota, Douglas, Grant, Hennepin, Hubbard, Isanti, Itasca and Kanabec County in MN until 12:00am. https://t.co/s2Oa0qXjCb #mnwx — WCCOWeather (@wccoweather) July 14, 2019

1:34 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for Hubbard, Becker, and Clearwater counties until 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

1:14 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Hubbard County until 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

1:11 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Becker County until 4:15 p.m. Sunday.