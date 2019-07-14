



A quiet, east metro neighborhood was the scene of a officer-involved shooting Sunday. Police in Woodbury shot a man outside a home on the 7000 block of Highpoint Road.

Investigators say the man “took a shooting stance towards officers” right before officers fired their weapons. Neighbors talk about what happened as the scene was unfolding.

Tom Plante’s Sunday bike ride had an unexpected and concerning road block in his neighborhood.

“It’s just crazy to see this many police,” he said. “It must have been pretty serious.”

By the time he arrived, BCA investigators were analyzing the scene where police say officers shot a man using lethal and non-lethal rounds. Jamie Kujawa pulled up to his house on his bike and only to see the incident had unfolded in his front yard.

“To our shock, there’s police officers in the front yard and I’m like ‘What is that?’ Then two police officers came up on us and told us to get down with their guns drawn,” Kujawa said.

The hectic scene left Kujawa worried his family was involved.

“I have son that’s 21 (years old) and you start to think, ‘Is that him on the ground there?’ But it wasn’t him. And I said ‘Is my wife okay?’ Because you come upon this, you don’t know if somebody’s in your house or attacking somebody– we don’t know what’s going on,” he said.

His family was fine and no officers were hurt. But the fact that a man was shot not far from where kids were playing outside leaves neighbors rattled.

“Kind of sad in any case. You hate to see it,” Plante said.

The wounded man was taken to Regions Hospital. Police didn’t say where he was shot but they did say he is in stable condition.