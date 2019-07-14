



With the heat advisory in effect, doctors want people to plan ahead. They share the symptoms to look for when it comes to heat exhaustion and how to keep your family safe.

There’s a lot to remember when you’re toting young kids around in the heat, and for good reasons.

“We’ve seen an increase in heat related illness,” said Dr. Tom Horejsi with Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis said.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the metro area from 1 p.m. Sunday through Monday evening.

Horejsi says while the elderly and children are more at risk for heat-related illnesses, anyone is susceptible under intense heat.

“When you are exposed to heat, find a cool place to cool off and you want to take measures to hydrate,” he said.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include dizziness, heavy sweating and fatigue. If untreated it can progress to the more serious heat stroke, which raises your heart rate and core temperature. It can be life threatening.

“It’s really easy to just kind of keep going and say, ‘I’ll finish this next project outside or I’ll finish this next inning.’ It’s really important people take time to take a break,” Horejsi said.

A splash pad is an easy way to cool off– even if it takes an extra step or two to make sure everyone’s having safe fun in the sun.

If you don’t have air conditioning at home you can go to the mall, rec center, or even a public library. Hennepin County has an interactive map to find cooling areas.