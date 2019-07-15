MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor party is responding to President Donald Trump’s tweets suggesting a group of U.S. Congresswomen should “go back” to their countries.

….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

DFL chairman Ken Martin released a statement Monday morning denouncing the President’s language, in which many believe he, in part, was alluding to Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar.

“Representative Ilhan Omar became an American citizen almost 20 years ago because she wanted to be part of our great country and to live the American Dream,” Martin said. “Donald Trump telling her to go back to her home country is flat out racist and goes against the founding principles of our nation.”

Martin added, “Before we are Democrats or Republicans, we are Americans. It is deeply disturbing that, instead of bringing Americans together to solve our common problems, Donald Trump has spent his presidency trying to divide our country for political gain. We deserve so much better from our president.”

Rep. Omar responded to the President via Twitter Sunday afternoon.

You are stoking white nationalism bc you are angry that people like us are serving in Congress and fighting against your hate-filled agenda. “America's answer to the intolerant man is diversity, the very diversity which our heritage of religious freedom has inspired.” -RFK — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 14, 2019

The original tweets were believed to have been referring to Omar, along with New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley. Omar was born in Somalia and came to the U.S. when she was 10. She became a U.S. citizen when she was 17. The three other women were born in the U.S.

All four women broke barriers in 2018. Omar and Tlaib are the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, Pressley is the first black woman elected to Congress from the state of Massachusetts and Ocasio-Cortez became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress at 29.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also responded to President Trump’s tweets, calling his comments “xenophobic.”

I reject @realDonaldTrump’s xenophobic comments meant to divide our nation. Rather than attack Members of Congress, he should work with us for humane immigration policy that reflects American values. Stop the raids – #FamiliesBelongTogether! — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 14, 2019

President Trump doubled down on his rhetoric Monday.