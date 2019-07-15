SEVERE WEATHER:Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for several Minnesota counties; click here for the latest.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After a successful 10-year anniversary for the Lakefront Music Fest, the Prior Lake Rotary announces their country headliner for 2020, multi-platinum group Lady Antebellum.

Lady Antebellum is a major power force, winning seven Grammy awards, a Billboard Music Award, People’s Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards and a Tony Award nod.

The trio has also sold over 18 million album units, and 34 million tracks with over 4 billion digital streams.

This announcement comes after the festival’s most successful night in history over the weekend, with artists Brad Paisley, Steve Miller Band and Joan Jett.

Lakefront Music Fest. 2019

credit: Adam’s Travel Photography

Additional artists will be announced in the coming months.

General admission tickets for 2020 are now $60 for both days or $40 per night until a limited quantity are sold. There are also limited VIP tickets available for people ages 21 and up.

Next year’s Lakefront Music Festival, hosted by The Prior Lake Rotary, will be July 10 and 11 at 5 p.m. at Lakefront Park.

