MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After a steamy weekend with damaging storms, Monday is shaping up to be another hot and humid day with a chance for severe weather in the evening.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Twin Cities metro until 10 p.m. Monday, as the combination of sunny skies, temperatures in the low 90s and high humidity will make it feel upwards of 100 degrees outside.
Those working outside are advised to drink plenty of water and take several breaks in air-conditioned buildings.
Hot and humid today with a chance of thunderstorms. There is a slight risk of severe weather with large hail and damaging wind gusts being the primary threats (along with heavy rainfall). The strongest storms are expected from mid-afternoon through this evening. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/lM6sQivb48
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 15, 2019
Meteorologist Matt Brickman says Monday’s heat could be fuel for evening storms, particularly in southeastern Minnesota.
He says that around 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., storms could develop, threatening communities with hail and strong winds.
Tuesday looks to bring slight relief from the heat, as it’s expected to be cloudy. However, there’ll be another chance for storms.
As for the rest of the week, it’ll be hot. Both Thursday and Friday are expected to bring highs in the 90s.