Update as of 1:18 p.m.

  • Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Itasca, Koochiching and St. Louis counties until 2 p.m.

Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says the main threats accompanying severe weather warnings will be damaging winds and hail.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After a steamy weekend with damaging storms, Monday is shaping up to be another hot and humid day with a chance for severe weather in the evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Twin Cities metro until 10 p.m. Monday, as the combination of sunny skies, temperatures in the low 90s and high humidity will make it feel upwards of 100 degrees outside.

Those working outside are advised to drink plenty of water and take several breaks in air-conditioned buildings.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says Monday’s heat could be fuel for evening storms, particularly in southeastern Minnesota.

He says that around 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., storms could develop, threatening communities with hail and strong winds.

Tuesday looks to bring slight relief from the heat, as it’s expected to be cloudy. However, there’ll be another chance for storms.

As for the rest of the week, it’ll be hot. Both Thursday and Friday are expected to bring highs in the 90s.

