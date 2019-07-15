SEVERE WEATHER:Severe t-storm warning for Beltrami, Lake of the Woods, Marshall and Pennington counties until 11:45 a.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died Monday morning in the hospital after he was shot over the weekend in Minneapolis, police say.

On Sunday, officers responded to the 2200 block of 6th Street North around 1:43 a.m. Police were then advised of a shooting in the 2000 block of Washington Avenue North, where they found a man suffering gunshot wounds. Police say the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. The ID of the man who died and the nature and cause of his death will be released in coming days.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.  All tips are anonymous.

