MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Post Malone is coming to the Twin Cities this fall.

The Xcel Energy Center announced Monday that the Grammy-nominated rapper will perform at the St. Paul arena on Sept. 26, with special guests Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, but Citi cardholders can get early access beginning Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Post Malone released his latest song, “Goodbyes,” which features Young Thug.

