The Puppeteers of America’s National Puppetry Festival 2019 attracts more than 400 puppet artists from across the country who gather every other year to hone their skills and practice their art – Traditional, Global, Alternative, Accessible, Diverse, Political and Awesome – that challenge and embrace notions about the Puppet. The July 15-21 event returns to Minnesota, bringing together master and emerging puppet artists eager to acquire new knowledge, preserve puppetry arts, be inspired and engage the community in their practice, including 90 workshops for hands-on creation or physical skill development, as well as lively, interactive discussions, lectures and demonstrations. The biennial conference, produced by the Puppeteers of America, is the national convening for puppeteers!
(credit: The National Puppetry Festival 2017)
