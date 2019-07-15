Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 20-year-old woman suffered serious injuries over the weekend when she fell from the lower falls at Gooseberry Falls State Park.
Gooseberry Falls State Park is about 40 miles northeast of Duluth on Minnesota’s North Shore.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says the woman fell about 30 feet Saturday evening and was airlifted from the popular state park to Essentia Health in Duluth.
The extent of the woman’s injuries is unknown, the sheriff’s office said.
