MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump is doubling down on his attack of four freshman congresswomen, including Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar.

“We are grateful for your solidarity, your encouragement, and your support in the face of the most recent xenophobic and bigoted remarks from the occupant of our White House,” said Rep. Pressley.

Standing together, the lawmakers, nicknamed “The Squad,” responded to a series of racist tweets.

This morning, President Trump wrote: “If Democrats want to unite around the foul language & racist hatred spewed from the mouths and actions of these very unpopular & unrepresentative Congresswomen, it will be interesting to see how it plays out.”

If Democrats want to unite around the foul language & racist hatred spewed from the mouths and actions of these very unpopular & unrepresentative Congresswomen, it will be interesting to see how it plays out. I can tell you that they have made Israel feel abandoned by the U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

Over the weekend, he said the four freshmen lawmakers should go back to what he calls “the “broken and crime infested” countries they came from.

….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

All four women are American citizens. Three were born in the U.S.

Representative Omar was born in Somalia and came to the U.S. as a child.

“This is an agenda of white nationalists,” said Rep. Omar “He would love nothing more than to divide our country based on race, religion, gender, orientation or immigration status because this is the only way he knows he can prevent the solidarity of us working together across all of our differences.”

“Dividing this country along racial lines is unacceptable,” said Governor Tim Walz.

On Monday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz reiterated the President’s focus is misplaced.

“Get the trade deal done, do your job is what I would send to the President,” said Walz. “Bring this country together around these things and don’t denigrate American citizens who are serving and were duly elected by, in this case, the people of Minneapolis.”

President Trump’s comments highlight the growing divide between Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the members of the progressive caucus. Pelosi defended the women saying ‘diversity is their strength and unity is their power.’

But Republican leadership has not publicly responded to the comments.

“I think that you need to talk to the President about his specific tweets,” said Acting Commissioner of U.S Customs and Border Protection, Mark Morgan.