WILLMAR, Minn. (WCCO) — A woman is recovering after she was shot in the leg through the wall of her motel room.
According to Willmar police, the 68-year-old victim was in her motel room on the 2600 block of South 1st Street when she was shot in the leg through the wall from an adjacent room. Police later learned 34-year-old Joey Schipper of Sheldon, Iowa accidentally fired his handgun.
The victim was transported to the hospital where she was treated for a non-life threatening injury.
Schipper was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and is cooperating with authorities.