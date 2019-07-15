SEVERE WEATHER:Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for several Minnesota counties; click here for the latest.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Motel, Shooting, Willmar

WILLMAR, Minn. (WCCO) — A woman is recovering after she was shot in the leg through the wall of her motel room.

According to Willmar police, the 68-year-old victim was in her motel room on the 2600 block of South 1st Street when she was shot in the leg through the wall from an adjacent room. Police later learned 34-year-old Joey Schipper of Sheldon, Iowa accidentally fired his handgun.

The victim was transported to the hospital where she was treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Schipper was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and is cooperating with authorities.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.