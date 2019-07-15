SEVERE WEATHER:Severe t-storm warning for Beltrami, Lake of the Woods, Marshall and Pennington counties until 11:45 a.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – YesStyle has ranked Minneapolis the number one city with green spaces out of the 46 cities in the world that they analyzed!

In their study of the world’s most relaxing cities, Minneapolis also has the highest air quality, along with Stockholm.

This study ranked each city based on how well they perform on ten data points relating to relaxation and stress.

YesStyle has their methodology and categories explained on their website, along with the full chart of data on the 46 cities.

