MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say that they’re investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide in Rochester.

Officers were called to a home on the 1500 block of 8th Avenue Northwest at about 4 p.m. Monday.

There, they found a father and a son who were both dead of gunshot wounds, both of whom lived at the address police responded to.

First responders were not able to revive either of the two in their lifesaving efforts.

Police said there is no danger to the public.

