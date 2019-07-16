  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Burnsville police are asking for the public’s help finding the owner of a constricting snake that was recently found on a street.

On Tuesday, Burnsville police tweeted a picture of an officer posing with a python.

“It’s not just dogs that we find on the loose,” police said. “Anyone missing a Python?”

