MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Burnsville police are asking for the public’s help finding the owner of a constricting snake that was recently found on a street.
On Tuesday, Burnsville police tweeted a picture of an officer posing with a python.
“It’s not just dogs that we find on the loose,” police said. “Anyone missing a Python?”
It’s not just dogs that we find on the loose. Anyone missing a Python? pic.twitter.com/wIUtaZ1BzD
— Burnsville Police (@BurnsvillePD) July 16, 2019
