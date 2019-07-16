  • WCCO 4On Air

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) — The Eden Prairie Police Department says it’s investigating several instances of possible arson.

A post on the department’s Facebook page says two portable toilets and a trashcan have been set on fire in city parks, while police found fireworks that were left inside a portable toilet, three residential mailboxes and a vehicle also caused damage.

Police estimate the monetary damage relating to these incidents tops $7,000. Police are still investigating whether or not the incidents are related.

A reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest. If you do have information, police ask you call the EPPD at 952-949-6200.

