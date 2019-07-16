  • WCCO 4On Air

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — The Duluth City Council is asking the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to reconsider whether petroleum refineries should be allowed to continue their use of a dangerous and potentially deadly chemical.

KBJR-TV reports the council voted late Monday on the request involving hydrogen fluoride and the safety of area residents following the reconstruction of a refinery that exploded in neighboring Superior, Wisconsin.

The Husky Energy oil refinery was rocked last April by a huge blast and fire. The flying shrapnel narrowly missed a tank of hydrogen fluoride, a toxic chemical that can be deadly if inhaled.

Husky spokesman Mel Duvall noted in April that the refinery will still use hydrogen fluoride when the $400 million facility is rebuilt. The mayors of Duluth and Superior urged Husky to stop using the chemical.

