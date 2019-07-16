Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Whether you watched it from your office, got stuck in it while driving, or heard cellphone alerts blaring — Twin Cities residents weathered another heavy downpour Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Whether you watched it from your office, got stuck in it while driving, or heard cellphone alerts blaring — Twin Cities residents weathered another heavy downpour Tuesday.
There was localized flash flooding again after a summer storm popped up in the late afternoon. Dean Parkway near Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis appeared to join the Chain of Lakes, making it very tough to get around on some streets.
Two miles northeast in the Whittier neighborhood, cars were submerged up to the windows, and some were even swept down residential streets.
More than three miles southeast of there in the Seward neighborhood, flash flooding also made for treacherous conditions for motorists.
WCCO-TV Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says more storms are expected in the Twin Cities Wednesday evening, but it is not clear if it will pose another flash-flood threat.
You must log in to post a comment.