MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jake Patterson, the man convicted of kidnapping Wisconsin teenager Jayme Closs and murdering her parents, has been moved to a prison outside of Wisconsin.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Patterson was moved out of the Dodge Correctional Institution Tuesday.
The reason for Patterson’s removal, and the facility he has been transferred to, are both currently unknown.
Patterson was found guilty in May of murdering James and Denise Closs, and kidnapping Jayme from their Barron, Wisconsin home last October. Patterson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
