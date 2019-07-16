MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor has filed an appeal on his conviction in the shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.
The appeal comes just a day after Noor was moved to a prison outside of Minnesota.
Noor shot Damond, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia, in the alley behind her home on July 15, 2017, after she called 911 to report what she thought was a woman being assaulted.
Noor testified at trial that a loud bang on the squad car startled him and his partner and that he fired to protect his partner’s life. But prosecutors criticized Noor for shooting without seeing a weapon or Damond’s hands.
Noor was convicted of third-degree murder in April in the shooting of Damond. A judge sentenced Noor in June to more than 12 years in prison.
