MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 64-year-old Wisconsin man is dead after the semi he was operating crashed into a creek Monday.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred shortly before 5 a.m. on Highway 61 south of Winona in Richmond Township.
The state patrol says the semi was traveling northbound on Highway 61 when then the semi went into the median, struck the guardrail and continued north over the bridge wall. The semi came to rest in Trout Creek.
The driver, identified as Randy Gunderson of Holmen, Wisconsin, was killed in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.
The state patrol says it’s unknown if alcohol was involved.
