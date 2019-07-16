Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 73-year-old man was found dead early Tuesday morning after he was reported missing from Little Pelican Lake in Crow Wing County.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office said it received the report of the missing boater around 9:30 p.m. Monday. The report indicated the man had left to go fishing earlier that evening.
Authorities launched an extensive boat search where they found the man’s pontoon unoccupied with the trolling motor still running. The body of the missing man was found just after midnight.
The man’s identity has not yet been released, pending the notification of his family.
