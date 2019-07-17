MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Another top official from the Minnesota Department of Human Services is stepping down.
Senate Health and Human Services Committee Chair Michelle Benson announced Wednesday that Stacie Weeks, the department’s chief of staff, is resigning.
Her resignation comes amid a major shakeup in the state’s largest agency.
On Monday, commissioner Tony Lourey stepped down, just days after it was announced that two top deputy commissioners were leaving.
However, those two top duty commissioners, Chuck Johnson and Claire Wilson, have rescinded their resignations, acting commissioner Pam Wheelock said Wednesday.
Reasons for the exodus from the department remain unclear.
In a resignation letter to the governor, Lourey said that he believed that a “new leader was necessary” to execute Gov. Tim Walz’s vision for the department.
The resignations have come as the department is under scrutiny over data breaches and an investigation into fraud in the state-administrated day care program.
