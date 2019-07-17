Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Edina City Council has voted to include the Pledge of Allegiance in future council meetings.
On Tuesday evening, Edina City Manager Scott Neal announced the approval of the change and that the pledge will be included in meetings starting August 7, 2019.
City Council has approved a change to future Council meeting agendas to include a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, starting August 7, 2019.
— Scott Neal (@edinacityman) July 17, 2019
The news comes after the St. Louis Park City Council garnered national attention by voting to remove the pledge from its meetings last month, evening getting a reaction from President Trump.
During a meeting that included protesters, the St. Louis Park City Council eventually reversed its decision.
