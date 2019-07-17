SEVERE WEATHER:Flash flood watch for southeastern Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Edina City Council has voted to include the Pledge of Allegiance in future council meetings.

On Tuesday evening, Edina City Manager Scott Neal announced the approval of the change and that the pledge will be included in meetings starting August 7, 2019.

The news comes after the St. Louis Park City Council garnered national attention by voting to remove the pledge from its meetings last month, evening getting a reaction from President Trump.

During a meeting that included protesters, the St. Louis Park City Council eventually reversed its decision.

