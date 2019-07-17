In the heat of the summer, frozen treats are a must but traditionally are loaded with calories and added sugar. HyVee registered dietitian Melissa Jaeger shared these 3 delicious fresh fruit popsicle recipes that are easy to make at home with the family without any added sugar.

Watermelon Raspberry Popsicle

All you need:

1 cup watermelon, cubed

1 cup raspberries + 6 – 9 raspberries, divided

½ lime, juiced

All you do:

1. Combine watermelon, 1 cup raspberries and lime juice into food processor or blender and puree to desired consistency.

2. Run mixture through a strainer, if desired, to remove pulp/seeds.

3. Place reserved raspberries into popsicle molds and pour in fruit puree.

4. Freeze for 3 hours or overnight. Enjoy immediately!

Strawberry Pineapple Popsicle

All you need:

1 cup strawberries + 2 – 3 thinly sliced strawberries

1 cup pineapple chunks

¼ cup water

½ lemon, juiced

All you do:

1. Combine strawberries, pineapple chunks, water and lemon juice in a blender or food processor and puree to desired consistency. Reserve thinly sliced strawberries.

2. Run mixture through a strainer, if desired, to remove pulp/seeds.

3. Place 1 -2 slices of strawberry in each mold and pour in fruit puree.

4. Freeze for 3 hours or overnight and serve immediately.

Peanut Butter & Banana Popsicle

All you need:

2 medium bananas

1/3 cup natural peanut butter

2 tbsp. – ¼ cup water

Mini chocolate chips, whole or melted and cooled

All you do:

1. Combine bananas, peanut butter and water in blender or food processor and puree to desired consistency.

2. Incorporate chocolate chips:

a. Place chocolate chips into the bottom of the mold and pour the banana/peanut butter mixture on top

b. Pour banana/peanut butter mixture into mold and top with chocolate chips

c. Gently fold chocolate chips into the banana/peanut butter mixture and pour into molds

d. Melt the chocolate chips and pour the melted chips into the bottom of the mold, freeze for 1 hour and then add the banana/peanut butter mixture and return to freezer

3. Freeze mixture for 3 hours to overnight. Serve immediately.

Dietitian Tips:

– Making your own fruit pops is an easy way to incorporate more fruit into your family’s diet!

– Allow your children to help select their favorite fruits and create combinations for the fruit pops

– Bananas are an excellent source vitamin B6 which is vital for processing amino acids (building blocks of all proteins) and helps to make some hormones such as dopamine. They are also a good source of manganese which is essential for bone and cartilage formation.

– Pineapple is an excellent source of manganese and vitamin C. Vitamin C can help decrease the length of common cold and flu symptoms as well as helps increase our iron absorption.

– Watermelon is over 90% water and an excellent way to rehydrate this summer.

– Hy-Vee dietitians can help you get back on track with recipes, cooking classes and store tours