



The Minnesota State fair announced the new attractions visitors will be able to take in this year.

One of the most Instagram-friendly may be the Minnesota Corn Fairstalk. The 24-foot-tall art installation celebrates Minnesota agriculture and is in the expanding North End.

Giant LED screens will show fun facts about corn and farming, food and the fair.

You’ll also be able to find “Angry Birds Universe: The Exhibition” in the new North End Event Center, celebrating the popular game.

Some of the other new attractions include an indigenous food lab at Dan Patch park, which will showcase indigenous chefs demonstrating native foods from North America, along with stories of their history and cultural significance.

Three new rides are debuting: the pirate-ship Sea Ray and the centrifugal force-harnessing Zero Gravity, both in the Mighty Midway, and a new Merry-Go-Round in the Kidway.

In the Eco Experience, there will be a 18,000-pound block of ice that will melt away during the course of the State Fair, to highlight the effects of climate change. And in the livestock area, expect to check in at the Goat Booth, where you can learn all about — you guessed it — goats.

Also, the fair will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Giant Slide. You can stop by for a selfie and there will be limited-edition commemorative T-shirts and hats for sale.