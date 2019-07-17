Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Memorial Blood Centers is asking for more blood donations.
On Wednesday, MBC said it is “facing a dangerously low blood inventory, with less than a one-day supply of some blood types.”
According to MBC, summer is often a challenging time to collect blood because schools are out of session and families are taking summer vacations.
“New and repeat donors are urgently needed,” MBC said.
