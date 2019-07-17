TORNADO WARNING:Lake of the Woods County until 5:15 p.m.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Blood Donation, Blood Inventory, Memorial Blood Centers


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Memorial Blood Centers is asking for more blood donations.

On Wednesday, MBC said it is “facing a dangerously low blood inventory, with less than a one-day supply of some blood types.”

According to MBC, summer is often a challenging time to collect blood because schools are out of session and families are taking summer vacations.

“New and repeat donors are urgently needed,” MBC said.

For more information, click here.

https://www.facebook.com/MemorialBldCtrs/posts/10157200234960460

Comments