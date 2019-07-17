SEVERE WEATHER:Flash flood watch for southeastern Minnesota.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Green Line, Metro Transit, Possible Mudslide

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit officials say Green Line service in Minneapolis has resumed after a reported mudslide Wednesday.

On late Wednesday morning, Metro Transit said there is no service from Stadium Village to West Bank due to the possible mudslide near the tracks between those stations.

Replacement bus service will be operating between the stations.

Shortly before noon, Metro Transit said engineers gave the green light to resume light rail service at all stations.

Comments