MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The city of Minneapolis has issued a violation notice to CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar after two people were shot on the restaurant’s rooftop early Saturday morning.
The citation states that CRAVE must submit a plan to “prevent criminal activity, loitering, lurking and disorderly conduct on the business premises.” Further, the citation states the restaurant should include how people should be evacuated in case of an emergency and how staff will be trained to assist law enforcement.
The restaurant faces a re-inspection following the new plan, and penalties should they fail to comply.
