MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins brought a taste of Target Field to a little league game Wednesday night in St. Paul, giving kids the experience of a lifetime.
Ford Field was the site of a playoff game between the Highland Ball Club’s A’s and the Brewers — with a little extra flair.
“They approached me with this opportunity. I decided to take it,” said Twins pitcher Taylor Rogers.
It’s also the Minnesota Twins Youth Game Takeover.
“The exact idea is … bring Target Field to these kids, give these kids the big league experience,” said Stephanie Johnson of the Twins Community Fund.
Even if just for today, the kids get to live a dream.
“It’s just our chance to give these kids … a really cool experience that they’re never going to forget,” Johnson said.
You must log in to post a comment.