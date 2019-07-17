MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Police Chief appeared before a City Council Committee Wednesday to talk about police staffing levels.
After several shootings in downtown Minneapolis this summer, people who live downtown and visit downtown feel more police officers are needed.
Chief Maderia Arradondo delivered comments to the Public Safety Committee not long before noon, reporting on current staffing, and the impact that has had on precinct operations.
“Our staffing levels have not been addressed for many years,” Arradondo said. “The MPD staffing model has been broken, in fact, for decades.”
Arradondo told the committee that the population growth in Minneapolis, specifically downtown Minneapolis, since 2010 has put the police department in a vulnerable position, and left the department “strained to capacity and, quite frankly, hemorrhaging.”
Arradondo said the department is in dire need of a staffing increase.
“We are at a critical time,” he said.
