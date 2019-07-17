Comments
COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — Cottage Grove police say they found a woman who was bloodied and appeared to have been assaulted inside a storage unit Wednesday.
According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, officers responded to Park Place Storage just after 6 a.m. to a report from a caller who said her friend was injured inside of a storage unit. When police arrived, they made contact with the caller and they say she showed them photos of the victim who was covered in blood with a brass shell casing by her feet.
Police attempted to contact the victim in the unit on a PA system, but were unsuccessful. They were then forced to breach the door, and subsequently found the victim.
Authorities say detectives are still on scene gathering information relating to the incident. No further information was made available.
