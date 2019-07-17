ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — The man accused of helping his son dump deer carcasses on cars in St. Cloud pleaded guilty to the crime Wednesday and was sentenced to 90 days in jail.
According to the Stearns County Attorney’s Office, Daniel Knowlen pleaded guilty to one gross misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, although 85 days were stayed for one year while he is on supervised probation. The other 5 days can be served as 40 hours of community work service.
According to the original complaint, Knowlen told police the action was “just being funny” but acknowledged he “probably could have” stopped his son.
Knowlen said he did not know who owned the cars and was not trying to target the drivers, who were Somali-American men. The boy was asked if he had any explanation for the actions but said no.
One of the Somali men told authorities he feared the deer was a message that he was not wanted in the community.
