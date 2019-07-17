MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The largest soccer tournament in North America is underway in the Twin Cities. While it is a competition, the players are teaming up to fight for an important cause.
The Target USA Cup brings 1,200 teams from 20 different countries, 22 states, and five Canadian provinces.
Wednesday is Kick Cancer Day. Every goal scored and every shutout by a goal keeper earns $1 for the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.
With all those games being played, those donations add up quickly.
“When we think about what it benefits, it’s programming, it’s research, it’s everything that goes back toward elevating our pediatric cancer program,” Ashley Lawson, with the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital, said.
Many former patients and their siblings are playing in the tournament, so Kick Cancer Day has taken on an extra personal meaning in recent years.
You must log in to post a comment.