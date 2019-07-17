MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A teenager is recovering after a crash with a bull moose earlier this month in northern Minnesota left her with multiple skull fractures.
The crash happened July 7 near Bassett Township, about an hour north of Duluth. Seventeen-year-old Amaya Nelson and her boyfriend, Remington Dellinger, were driving to see her dad when they collided with a half-ton bull moose.
“First horror, then panic,” Dellinger said, describing the immediate aftermath of the crash. “Just kind of realizing I can’t afford to panic right now. We just got to move and go and call 911.”
Since the car, a Dodge Neon, hit the moose’s legs, the airbags didn’t deploy.
Nelson suffered multiple fractures to her skull, which required facial reconstruction surgery. It could be a year before she’s fully recovered.
Her boyfriend walked away with small head, neck, and arm injuries.
Nelson ‘s family has created a GoFundMe page to help with her medical expenses.
You must log in to post a comment.