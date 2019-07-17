MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s a wonderful world in one nook of uptown, but less than 24 hours ago, it looked like a lake.

“It must have rained like a couple of inches in 15 minutes,” Jessica Pierce, who works at the Wedge Community Co-op, said.

The water came as fast as it went. A sudden downpour of rain flooded cars on Garfield Avenue and made a mess for local businesses.

“All of a sudden, there was massive flashing — a zing of lightning — and we looked out and a live wire was sort of swinging in our parking lot,” Pierce said.

The Wedge Community Co-Op had water coming up to the windows.

“We had customers trying to get into the store and they had water up to their shorts,” Pierce said.

Across the street, Hum’s Liquor had to close down for several hours as the flooding came in.

Hanh Van reached into the sewer with his own hands to clean it out

“I hope the city will pay more attention to this,” Van said.

Public works was busy cleaning out the drains on Wednesday, which were full of debris.

Christopher Smith’s car was spared in Tuesday’s storm, but with more rain in the forecast, he’s not taking any chances.

“I’m even further up the hill today,” Smith said.